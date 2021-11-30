BCSD superintendent named to California Collaborative for Educational Excellence

Mark Luque, 46, superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District, has been appointed to the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.
Luque has served in several positions for BCSD since 2014, including deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, educational services and director of curriculum and standards.
Luque held several positions at the Delano Union School District from 2006-14, including assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, director of academics and principal. He earned a Master of Education degree in educational administration from California State University, Bakersfield.
This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Luque is registered without party preference.