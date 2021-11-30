You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BCSD superintendent named to California Collaborative for Educational Excellence

20210718-bc-Luque

Mark Luque was named superintendent of BCSD in July 2021. He has been with the district since 2014, most recently serving as deputy superintendent. 

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Mark Luque, 46, superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District, has been appointed to the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.

Luque has served in several positions for BCSD since 2014, including deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, educational services and director of curriculum and standards.

Luque held several positions at the Delano Union School District from 2006-14, including assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, director of academics and principal. He earned a Master of Education degree in educational administration from California State University, Bakersfield.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Luque is registered without party preference.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 157,662

  • Deaths: 1,804

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 149,957

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.09

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 92.72

Updated: 11/30/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 