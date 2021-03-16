BCSD superintendent heading to San Bernardino

Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Doc Ervin is heading to the same position in the San Bernardino City Unified School District, BCSD announced in a news release issued at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday.
Ervin's last day locally will be June 30, and he is to start his new position July 1.
There was no word in the news release about the steps or process the BCSD board would take to select and hire its next superintendent.
Ervin came to BCSD, a K-8 district, in 2016. His new position is at a K-12 district.
“Doc has been a tremendous leader in moving our district forward, spearheading successful initiatives to help all of our students begin a successful path in life. He brought our motto: 'Where the Child Comes First' to reality, and has been a collaborative leader bringing together all of the various stakeholders affecting positive change for BCSD,” Pamela Baugher, president of the BCSD board, was quoted as saying in the news release.