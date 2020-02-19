Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Doc Ervin was among the nearly 40 superintendents and other administrators recognized for successfully completing the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program.
The program focuses on a number of key skills successful superintendents need to thrive. Through the program, Ervin sharpened leadership skills and expanded ideas to better improve the district.
A recognition ceremony took place Feb. 14-16 in Los Angeles.
