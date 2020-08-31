BCSD’s Superintendent Doc Ervin announced in a letter sent to BCSD employees on Friday that he will be taking a medical leave of absence after receiving a cancer diagnosis.
“I have been diagnosed with cancer, and although my heart is with our District as we begin this new school year, under the advice of my medical team, I must take a leave of absence to focus on my health,” Ervin wrote.
The letter said that Ervin will continue to work remotely with the BCSD leadership team, and Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque will be taking on the majority of Ervin’s duties in his absence.
District spokesperson Tabatha Mills confirmed the letter but declined to offer a further comment, citing it as a personnel matter.
BCSD Board President Pamela Baugher said the board has been kept informed about Ervin’s health. She said Ervin’s medical team caught the cancer early, and he has been proactive about his health, which she considers a good sign.
“I’m confident he’s going to pull through, that the treatments will work, and that he will make it through,” Baugher said.
She’s confident about BCSD’s stability as the district navigates distance learning during the opening of the 2020-21 school year. Luque, who is taking the reins, headed up the COVID-19 task force for the district.
Baugher said Ervin’s leadership style and the fact he's still available remotely bodes well for his medical leave.
“He’s not a leader who has micromanaged his team,” Baugher said. “He has brought the staff along and they have been trained.”
Ervin began his superintendency in BCSD in 2016. At last week’s meeting, the board extended Ervin’s current contract an additional year to June 30, 2024. The board also approved renewed or negotiated contracts for many classified and management positions.
