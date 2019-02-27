The Bakersfield City School District’s summer school program could return as soon as the 2020-21 school year.
The district announced in December it would cancel the program this summer due to low enrollment, expected budget reductions for next school year, rising costs in school services and other factors. However, district officials said Tuesday they will re-evaluate the program this year and could bring it back next summer.
“We realize the importance of summer learning programs. We are just having difficulty getting kids here, especially those that need it most,” said BCSD Public Information Officer Irma Cervantes. “We hope to have some news in the coming months of what the future of summer learning looks like at BCSD.”
Cervantes said the goal is to retool the program and re-introduce it in a way that will make it more successful and bring in more students. Last year, summer school lasted 13 days with around 3,000 students attending.
“That’s more (students) than a high school in Bakersfield, California. That’s 10 percent of our student population,” Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association President Steve Comstock told a crowd of teachers and other community members who gathered at the district office on Tuesday.
Cervantes said the summer meals program will continue this year even though classes will not be offered. A list of available school sites will be sent to parents in the near future.
