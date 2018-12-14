It wasn't technically Santa's sleigh but the large white trailer parked in front of Bakersfield City School District today was just as stuffed with toys for local girls and boys as if it was pulled by Kris Kringle himself.
For the last two months, students, parents and staff of BCSD schools have been collecting items to donate for Toys for Tots. The local branch of the toy-giving nonprofit had worried it wouldn't have enough gifts for local kids after Toys R Us, a major partner and donor, went out of business earlier this year.
"I think we'll be able to meet the needs of Kern County," said Darlene Doughty of Toys for Tots. "I knew as a district they would help me. All these volunteers, all these parents, we couldn't do it without them."
Each of BCSD's 43 school sites had a box to collect toy donations, said Irma Cervantes, the district's public information officer. It was the first year the district decided to collect for Toys for Tots. Cervantes said because of the socio-economic makeup of the district's schools, it's likely many of its students will be beneficiaries of the drive.
"We're very proud of our staff and our families because it was a joint effort," Cervantes said. "It brings a lot of joy to know that some of our very own families will have a Christmas they might not have."
All the toys dropped off today will be sorted for the big distribution, happening from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ Cathedral Church, 2301 White Lane.
Toy donations will continue to be accepted and given to outlying Kern County towns, including Tehachapi, Taft and Shafter. To donate, call 706-5861.
