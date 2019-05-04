Cato Middle School was filled with dancing and the sound of mariachi music on Saturday as part of Bakersfield City School District's Mariachi and Folklorico Festival.
More than 100 elementary and middle-school students from across the district gathered in front of family and friends for performances, which were held in recognition of Cinco De Mayo.
This was the first time that folklorico dancing was a central focus at the event, which started last year.
