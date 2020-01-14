The Bakersfield City School District will be holding its annual spelling bee at the district’s Education Center Auditorium, located at 1300 Baker St., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The Region I event will be held Tuesday, with Region II held Thursday.
For additional information, call Michael Stone at (661) 631-4810.
