The Bakersfield City School District announced Wednesday that it's shutting down all in-person instruction and support services because of increased COVID-19 cases locally.
"Effective November 30, 2020, the Bakersfield City School District is suspending all in-person instruction and support services until further notice due to the recent spike of COVID-19 rates in Kern County," district spokeswoman Tabatha Mills wrote in a statement.
Mills added that the district would be offering no other comment at this time.
The district brought back small cohorts of vulnerable students back onto most of its campuses for in-person instruction or support services.
