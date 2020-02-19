Bakersfield City School District’s John C. Fremont Elementary, McKinley Elementary and Millie Gardett Munsey are set to shed their focus school status in a celebration on each campus.
A focus school is a school that has room for improvement in areas that are specific to the school, according to a news release. As part of the process, focus schools receive targeted and tailored solutions to meet the school’s unique needs.
“We are very proud of the progress that we have made towards ensuring that our students feel safe and welcome at Munsey. Our students and parents repeatedly report feeling safer and more satisfied with the school,” said Dayna Gardner, principal at Munsey Elementary.
The school has gone from yellow to blue on the California Dashboard in the suspension category and had a decline in its chronic truancy rate by 9.1 percent over the past two years. Additionally, its African American chronic truancy rate is one of the lowest in the district, according to Gardner.
Math scores improved 12.4 percent on the California State dashboard, and its English Language Learner progress has been designated as high.
Each of the school sites will have events to celebrate their focus school status exit.
