CALENDAR DIFFERENCES

Here are some of the differences between the Bakersfield City School District's existing calendar and the modified year-round calendar at the Delano Union School District.

Start of school: DUSD started school this year on July 30. BCSD's start date was Aug. 15.

October: Delano Union had a one-week break in mid-October.

Thanksgiving: Both districts were on break for a week

Winter break: DUSD had a four-week winter break while BCSD had two weeks.

Spring break: Both districts have a one-week break

Summer: The Delano Union School District's school year will end on June 6, with about a seven-week break. BCSD's school year ends on May 31, with a summer break lasting more than two months.