The Bakersfield City School District’s decision to explore a year-round calendar has left stakeholders with mixed feelings about the idea.
While parents, teachers and others believe the move could make a positive difference on learning retention over the summer, there are concerns about impacts such as the cost to run schools in the summer and how it would affect parents’ work schedules and childcare.
“From what I can tell, there’s no advantage to a working parent,” said Lori Pesante, who has a child that attends Voorhies Elementary. “If everyone else is on a regular schedule, who is going to be able to watch the kids in the off times? The schedule needs to have alignment with the childcare needs of the families.”
The change could significantly impact parents who have children in both BCSD and the Kern High School District, who would have to manage two different school schedules, Peasant said.
Some parents have an older child in high school watch over their younger siblings when the parents aren’t home. If their school schedules are different, that may no longer be possible.
The Bakersfield City School District announced its intention to look into changes to the school year earlier this month at a meeting with parents. The idea is to reduce the summer break period to no more than 7 weeks.
If implemented, the school year would start at the end of July and end in early June. Some of the weeks students previously had off in summer would be spread out across the rest of the school year.
The goal of the change would be to increase learning retention between school years so teachers spend less time doing catch-up at the beginning of the school year.
Irma Cervantes, public information officer for BCSD, said the district is still in the preliminary stages of discussions about moving to a modified calendar. Any change would likely be at least a couple of years away.
“This is any idea that we are exploring and will be discussing with our stakeholder groups in the coming months,” Cervantes said.
BCSD Board President Lillian Tafoya said she'ss interested to learn more about how the move would work.
“I’m open to exploring different options that could give us better return on investment in student outcomes,” she sad. “This could give students more continuity in terms of their ongoing learning. That’s a real benefit.”
MAKING IT WORK
Two Kern County districts already have a similar calendar: The Delano Union School District and the Lamont Union School District. James Hay, public information officer for DUSD, said the calendar has been very successful for them.
Hay said the district has a lot of migrant parents who work during the summer and are happy their kids are in school while they work. In addition, he said a lot of families take advantage of the extended winter break, as many of them head to Mexico to be with their families.
“With the longer break, the students are missing less school than they normally would during the winter,” he said. “The teachers also really appreciate the extra breaks over the course of the year.”
Hay acknowledged there could be concerns for Bakersfield families who have children on different school schedules but said with enough advanced notice, families can make it work.
Hay said the calendar change was implemented decades ago and he doesn’t know whatearly growing pains DUSD experienced but said things run smoothly now.
“I would encourage other school districts to consider it,” he said. “We’ve made it work here, and we can make it work in Bakersfield.”
‘A LOT OF MOVING PARTS’
From BCSD’s perspective, Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association President Steve Comstock said a modified calendar could prove to be costly.
Since school would be in session for most of the summer, it could be costly to run air conditioning, he said.
“While I like the schedule, I know it would be more expensive for the district,” he said. “When they’re claiming to be in financial hardship, to turn around and say they’re considering year-round school is kind of ludicrous.”
Comstock said the chance would have "a lot of moving parts" that would require lots of communication and discussion to implement. “If this is something they really want to do, they need to be thoughtful in the way they approach it," he said.I"t has to be able to generate positive student outcomes.”
Hay said the Delano Union School District does have higher HVAC costs due to their calendar, but said he believes it is money well spent to meet the needs of students.
“The buildings exist for the kids, not the other way around,” he said.
‘A GOOD MODEL’
Compton Junior High School teacher Lance Jacobs said he believes that if the modified calendar is the best way to go, all of the school districts should implement it at the same time to avoid any conflicts.
“I think that’s got to be looked at countywide,” he said. “A district the size of BCSD doing it alone is going to cause problems. There’s too many families with kids in both BCSD and Kern High. I’m not opposed to it in concept, but we need to get most (districts) on board, especially the high school district, or it will be an issue for families.”
KHSD officials said if BCSD implements a year-round schedule, it doesn’t expect there to be a significant impact on the district and its students.
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, the second-largest elementary district in Bakersfield, has not given any consideration to a year-round calendar, according to officials.
“Research suggests it’s more beneficial instructionally, but it’s not something we’re considering,” said Gerrie Kincaid, assistant superintendent of educational services. “It’s a massive overhaul. We don’t have a compelling reason to do that right now.”
However, Kincaid said she’s interested in seeing how such a calendar works for BCSD if the district chooses to move forward with it.
“I think probably a lot of districts will be watching to see how it turns out,” she said. “It could provide a good model moving forward.”
