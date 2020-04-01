The Bakersfield City School District will reduce the number of school sites offering meals to students beginning April 6 to "help relieve stress on our nutrition teams," the district announced on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Sites that will serve meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday include: Casa Loma, Eissler, Emerson, Frank West, Fremont, Garza, Harding, Horace Mann, Jefferson, Longfellow, Mt. Vernon, Nichols, Owens Primary, Pauly, Pioneer Drive, Roosevelt, Stella Hills, Vida Scott, Voorhies, Washington, Wayside and Williams.
If a child's school is not listed, they should go to the nearest BCSD school to pick-up meals.
The district will no longer distribute meals on Fridays. Instead, students will receive four meals on Thursdays. Meals will also not be served on April 13.
Meals will be distributed Monday through Thursday during spring break.
Visit www.bcsd.com for more information.
