The Bakersfield City School District announced Tuesday that two district programs have been selected as recipients of the state’s leading educational honor, the Golden Bell Award.
The Junior High/Middle School Choir Standards Festival has been recognized for its innovation in creating festivals that provide alignment to state music standards, according to a news release. The festival also incorporates National Core Music Standards of creating, performing, responding and connecting.
The four BCSD Wellness Centers are being recognized for being the first of their kind in Kern County. In addition, they are the first in the state to utilize nurse practitioners to provide high quality care in order to maintain a sustainable cost basis and partner with area physicians, according to a news release.
The Golden Bell Awards are sponsored by the California School Boards Association to recognize outstanding public school programs for innovation, sustainability and best practices that facilitate positive student outcomes.
BCSD will receive the award at a recognition reception and ceremony on Thursday during CSBA’s annual Education Conference and Trade Show in San Diego.
