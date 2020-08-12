The Bakersfield City School District is pushing back the start of the school year by a week after it couldn't get all the hot spots it needs from its internet service provider in time for remote education to take place.
The first day of school will now be Aug. 24. The beginning of classes had previously been slated for Aug. 17.
The BCSD board unanimously approved the change Wednesday night during an emergency meeting.
"We were informed today (Wednesday) that a majority of our 30,000 students would not have access to internet connectivity due to a delay in the delivery of hot spots from our service provider," a BCSD notice about the emergency meeting said. "This delay precludes us from continuing with our opening of school operations including the online orientation with parents on Friday, Aug. 14 as planned."
That statement was echoed by board President Rev. Ralph Anthony during the livestreamed meeting that the public could not attend in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district said that without the hot spots, it couldn't "ensure internet connectivity to a significant portion of its student population at the start of the school year."
Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque noted that about 15,000 homes need the hot spots.
With the change to the first day of school, the last day of school is now slated to be June 8, 2021. The board unanimously approved the changes to the school year calendar.
Anthony said BCSD is "setting an example on meeting the demands as they come."
Superintendent Doc Ervin told the board that delaying the start of school was a matter of equity, adding it would be unfair to provide hot spots to some students but not to all. He said the district had to ensure all students could be successful.
So once the internet service provider wasn't going to deliver the hot spots on time, "we had to act very quickly and very fast," he said.
