A church that two of the five Bakersfield City School District board members have an affiliation with recently received $30,000 from the district as part of a legal settlement.
The board unanimously approved the payment at its Feb. 26 meeting to resolve a dispute between the district and St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries over the property line between Fremont Elementary School and the church grounds.
“We couldn’t reach an agreement without coming to a settlement,” said Steve McClain, assistant superintendent of business services for BCSD. “If we had to take it to court, it would have been a lot more expensive.”
Ralph Anthony, who is an assistant pastor at the church, recused himself from the February vote. He was directed by the district to abstain to avoid violating conflict-of-interest laws. McClain said Anthony did not have any direct involvement in settlement discussions and conversations with the church.
However, Fred Haynes, who is on the BCSD board and is a member of the church, was not prohibited from voting. Haynes voted in support of the payment.
“He is not a compensated employee of church, so we determined he would not have a conflict of interest,” McClain said. “We consulted with our attorneys to make sure we were doing this properly.”
According to the Fair Political Practices Commission, a vote by an elected official would only violate state conflict-of-interest laws if it has a direct impact on their finances.
Terry Francke, general counsel for nonprofit government watchdog Californians Aware, said while Haynes may be legally allowed to vote, his participation raises a question about ethics.
“It comes down to a matter of principle or honor,” he said. “It may be an issue of whether this member is casting their vote with the neutrality that’s expected of them in doing their job or whether they’re simply lining up with a religious group out of preference. The only control on whether board members act in an unbiased way is public opinion. It’s up to the voters.”
Haynes was not available for comment on this story due to a pressing family matter.
‘A MISUNDERSTANDING’
In 1984, McClain said the school district sold some surplus property next to Fremont Elementary to the church for $13,200. The church submitted its final payment in 1991 and became neighbors with the school.
Last year, the district was getting ready to start work on a solar project near the back of the school on the south side. During the process of doing research into where the property line of the school was, McClain said an error was found in the legal description in the deed for the property.
The error gave the church 3.49 more acres than it should have, he said.
After notifying church leaders about the mistake, McClain said there was a dispute that lasted for a few months over the true ownership of the extra land until the BCSD decided on a settlement.
St. Peter RCCM pastor and CEO Oscar Anthony said he did not see the negotiations as a dispute.
“It wasn’t a fight or anything. It was just a misunderstanding,” he said. “We are partners with the district.”
According to the settlement agreement, upon getting the money, the church agreed to hand over the rights to the extra 3.49 acres back to the district through a quitclaim deed as part of the deal.
With that in place, the district is moving forward with installing solar panels at Fremont Elementary.
Anthony declined to provide any details on how the settlement money will be used by the church.
