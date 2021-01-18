One of the biggest worries during the pandemic is just how far behind students have fallen academically. Now that vaccinations are rolling out, plans are being hatched that gamble on the idea that summer might be a good time to bring students on campus and begin the work of catching them up.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has put forward an additional $4.6 billion toward summer school and after-school programs in his latest budget proposal, which recognizes that "students will need support that extends beyond the traditional school day or year." Local administrators are beginning to sketch out plans in their own districts.
Bakersfield City School District Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque presented to the board an early outline of a plan to mitigate learning loss. A fuller version of the plan will be presented to the board at an upcoming meeting. He told the board the district needs to "plan proactively for how we are going to address ongoing learning loss for students, recognizing that this challenge will take us several years to overcome."
There are several pieces to this plan: a summer academy — one in-person and one virtual — and then a supplemental learning plan for the next school year includes an after-school and Saturday academy.
One piece of the plan banks on general education students being able to attend summer school in person this summer. This would a big step for BCSD, which up until this point has only been able to bring small cohorts of vulnerable students to campus this school year.
"We certainly hope we can get our students back to in-person instruction," Luque told the board.
For general education students, there would be two sessions available, each three weeks long. For special education students, there would be one four-week session.
BCSD has held summer school before, but the name given for the session hints that this year's goals may be different than in previous years: 2021 Summer Learning Loss Academies.
The plan is for there to be a virtual summer learning academy that runs parallel to the in-person academy for those families who don't feel comfortable returning their students to in-person learning, Luque said. There will also be a districtwide summer learning program created for each grade level that students can work on independently during the summer day at their own pace with their families.
Luque also discussed the district's supplemental learning plan for the 2021-22 school year to address learning loss over the course of the pandemic.
Some of the plan includes what happens in classrooms: there will be more of an emphasis on small group reading and math instruction to help meet the needs of individual students. This will be somewhat dependent on whether COVID-19 safety guidelines are loosened as school opens next fall.
The district also plans to hire additional staff to work with students who need extra academic support. Right now BCSD is working with individual schools to figure out what kind of supplemental staff students might need.
There will also be an expansion of the learning day and the learning week with an Afterschool and Saturday Academies specifically targeted to students who are significantly behind.
"We want to give kids as much opportunity to access learning as possible," Luque said.
The topic of an expanded summer school this year came up briefly at the Kern High School District board meeting last week, as the trustees approved a move to approve the calendar for the school year. The calendar left little wiggle room for an extended summer school, which led trustee Bryan Batey to wonder whether this might have larger ramifications in spring when grades come out, especially for seniors.
"I think all board members are concerned about credit recovery and our students who are failing to make it in this digital learning platform," Batey said.
Mike Zulfa, associate superintendent of human resources, said the instruction division for the district was leading conversations to address this exact issue.
"We want to have the planning going forward so that if we get lucky and the pandemic tapers off, we can have some in-person education," Batey said.