Bakersfield City School District has opened applications for its upcoming teacher job fair on Feb. 20.
The online fair is open to anyone who wants to become a teacher. Those who are working toward a credential in spring or summer, are intern-ready or a recent graduate are encouraged to register. BCSD said that those interested in teaching can clear their credentials in one year.
There are openings from TK to 8th grade in multiple subjects: special education teachers; single subject teachers in math, science, English and history.
The fair will be held from on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested must apply online prior to the event. To secure interviews for the day of the event, visit www.bcsd.com.
For more information, contact human resources at 631-4566.