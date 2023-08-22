The Bakersfield City School District's music program is growing, and the district's music teachers are performing in 33 schools this week and next to inspire and draw more students into the program.

One of those music assemblies happened at William Penn Elementary School on Tuesday morning, where more than 150 third-, fourth- and fifth-graders gathered in the cafeteria to watch and listen as 14 members of the music faculty used songs and lyrics and costumes to invite pupils into the music program.

