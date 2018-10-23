Large trees that students and employees at Voorhies Elementary School have enjoyed for the past 30 years will soon be gone.
Within the next couple months, the Bakersfield City School District is planning to remove five mulberry trees located in the schoolyard at Voorhies Elementary to make way for a new solar installation, a decision that several parents and other members of the community are opposing.
“Our kids love these trees. They don’t want to see them taken out,” said Lori Pesante, president of the school’s parent club. “They’ve been part of the school for about 30 years. They were planted by kids in the ‘80s. This is extremely important to the Voorhies community.”
Pesante said the trees also have health benefits, such as cleaning up the air and reducing stress and anxiety.
“These kids are a part of the ecosystem of the trees,” she said. “Removing the trees is not just a matter of facilities management — it’s about removing an ecosystem the kids are part of.”
District Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Steve McClain said the trees are being removed to make room for a solar installation similar in size to ones seen in school parking lots to provide more shade and save the district on electricity costs.
The project is part of the final phase of a modernization of Voorhies that started in 2016, McClain said. It is being paid for through $18 million in bond money.
“We’re definitely recognizing the need to go green, doing projects that are good for the environment,” he said. “We’re trying to do solar at as many schools as we can.”
Pesante said she has been going back and forth with the district on the issue since the start of the last school year, when she said parents began hearing rumors about the district’s intention to remove the trees.
“Every meeting we’ve held with the district has been them explaining to us what’s happening and why their plan is right,” she said. “There has never been a conversation of whether they’re considering other options. I think that angered a lot of parents. We felt like we weren’t really being heard.”
McClain said the district understands that the plan hasn’t been popular with some parents.
“We recognize the trees have been there a long time. They’ve become part of the history of the school,” he said. “Whenever there’s change on a campus, there’s often questions. We’re always willing to listen to what parents have to say.”
McClain said the project has several benefits, including reducing carbon dioxide by 200 tons a year and saving around $9 million in energy costs over a 20-year period.
“It’s also something we can use to teach kids about solar technology,” he said.
McClain also said that while the school may be losing the mulberry trees, the district plants new ones every year on its campuses. Pesante admitted that there are other trees on campus but said many of them are new plantings.
“It’s going to take many years before they can be the same size as the ones that are already here now,” she said.
While Pesante said the trees are an important part of why she and others have been vocal about opposing the district’s plan, it’s also about transparency and community involvement.
“I very quickly realized it’s more than just the trees,” she said. “It’s about due process. It’s about keeping parents meaningfully involved.”
Pesante said the school’s and children’s needs need to be taken into account as well when making these kinds of decisions, not just the needs of the district.
“it’s always been a district-level decision, a top-down, ‘we know what’s best, this is what’s happening’ thing,” she said. “You’re assuming you’re the only one who knows what’s best for our kids. We know what’s best for our kids. We don’t want other people to make those decisions for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.