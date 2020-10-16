The Bakersfield City School District sent a memo to employees Wednesday clarifying it does not prohibit employees from displaying the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on shirts, wristbands, face masks or even Bitmojis wearing the shirt with the slogan.
"We acknowledge and recognize the confusion the Human Resources FAQ caused," the memo says. "The original intent was to address staff questions related to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and in no way was intended to prohibit anyone from showing solidarity or support for African Americans."
While BCSD Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque and a spokeswoman declined to speak to a reporter on the memo dated Wednesday, or verify a copy of it, The Californian received several copies from people who said it was issued to all employees.
The memo references a Frequently Asked Questions document sent out earlier that stated that the phrase Black Lives Matter "has taken on a political context that has stirred vigorous debate and calls from others to be allowed to present opposing viewpoints."
The latest memo says, "There is no disagreement by anyone that black lives matter."
The memo goes on to give some examples of what is or is not allowed under BCSD's long-standing policy of remaining neutral in politics. For example, both Biden/Harris 2020 or Trump/Pence "MAGA 2020" are "not allowed per BCSD policy" because both are political statements supporting political candidates.
The memo says that the phrase "Black Lives Matter" is "allowable" because it serves the "educational purpose" of "inclusion, anti-discrimination, equity" and is a "supportive acknowledgement of African American students."
It also says the phrase "All Lives Matter" is "allowable" because it serves the "educational purpose" of "inclusion, anti-discrimination" and is a "supportive acknowledgement that all lives matter."
Some teachers were not pleased to see that “All Lives Matter” was included in the latest memo meant to clarify the district’s policy on “Black Lives Matter.” Shannon Barnes, a kindergarten teacher at Fletcher Elementary School, said she felt like the district’s latest memo made the situation worse.
“My issue is that in the memos and in the previous story there’s an equating of ‘Black Lives Matter’ with ‘Blue Lives Matter’ and ‘All Lives Matter’ that shows a lack of empathy and thoughtfulness,” said Barnes.
“Cops can take off their uniforms,” she says, “but I can’t take off my blackness.”
“These memos have been hard on Black employees but more importantly to the students and families that we serve,” she said.
While BCSD declined to talk to a reporter about the latest memo, it did send this statement in response to The Californian’s original report on the issue:
“BCSD does not ban employees from displaying the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter.’ The original response was intended to address the political movement related to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ slogan and in no way was intended to prohibit anyone from showing solidarity or support for African Americans. Throughout the course of the school year BCSD employees have and may continue to wear shirts, wristbands, face masks, as well as use Bitmojis with the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter.’ At no point has an employee been disciplined for doing so. There is no disagreement by anyone that black lives matter. We acknowledge and recognize the confusion our FAQ has caused. It is our responsibility to create a safe space for all of our students and families, including our African American students and families; one in which our students and families feel welcome, wanted, and included.”