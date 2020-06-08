The Bakersfield City School District is investigating an incident involving one of its employees after a video was widely shared on social media this weekend.
In the video, which has amassed more than 35,000 likes and 14,000 shares on Twitter, a mother and daughter were walking from a June 5 Black Lives Matter protest while another woman was yelling at them. A tweet alleges she “jumped out” to confront the two.
The mother wrote in a tweet that she took her daughter out during the day because the protests were peaceful.
The woman is seen recording the daughter in the video. At one point, she says, “I’ll (expletive) kill you,” toward the mother before a shirtless man takes the woman away.
The daughter is heard crying and saying “I’m scared.”
The mother didn’t return The Californian’s request for comment. Carrie Maxwell, the woman seen yelling in the video, released a statement through her lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey.
The video was a “captured moment of my anxiety, frustration, and panic for the safety of my family,” Maxwell explained.
She is the caretaker for her autistic son and elderly mother who’s extremely vulnerable to health complications.
Hearing protesters gathering near her home Friday, loudly chanting profanities, the statement read, caused her to become “overwhelmed with anxiety and fear.”
“I called the police and was told there was nothing they could do. I went out to ask the protesters to move the protest away from my home,” Maxwell said. “This was not shown on the video that was posted.”
She said a woman became confrontational. Maxwell said she herself responded in an inappropriate manner.
“I never intended to cause fear. I never spoke to or threatened this woman’s daughter. I have never even been in a physical altercation in my life,” Maxwell said. “I am humiliated by my actions.”
Comments on Twitter and other social media outlets identified Maxwell as a Bakersfield City School District teacher.
Bakersfield Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Nathan McCauley, said BPD is investigating the incident.
The district didn’t identify the woman, but in a statement, Superintendent Doc Ervin wrote, “The Bakersfield City School District strives to be a model of inclusion and equity for our students, staff, families and community members. The District is aware of the incident that occurred on June 5, 2020 involving an employee. We do not condone nor endorse the action and behavior captured on the video. The District is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.”
The district said it is unable to comment any further because it is a confidential personnel matter.
Maxwell’s statement said she was horrified by the video of the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota, and didn’t intend for her behavior “to diminish this important time in the life of our country.”
She’s also “heartbroken” to think that any of her students or their parents might believe her behavior in the viral video is reflective of her values or views regarding race or inclusivity.
“I take pride in creating a classroom environment that is welcoming and safe for all my students, regardless of their race. In my twelve years of teaching, I have predominantly taught students of color,” Maxwell said. “I have always been and will continue to be passionately protective of my students’ well-being. I work every day to ensure that my students are afforded every opportunity for success.”
