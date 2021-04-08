BCSD honored for commitment, achievement in music education

Bakersfield City School District continues to be recognized for its efforts in music education.
For the ninth consecutive year, BCSD was honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to the field. According to a news release from BCSD, the award is granted to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
“Music education is strongly supported by the Bakersfield City School District learning community,” Michael Stone, district visual and performing arts coordinator at the district, said in a statement. “The Best Communities designation provides recognition of our fabulous music teachers who change students’ lives through music education. BCSD is proud of its music teachers!”
The Best Communities for Music Education honor is now in its 22nd year. To qualify for the designation, BCSD was required to meet certain standards related to funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs, the news release stated.