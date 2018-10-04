At around 6 p.m. on Thursday, the auditorium at the Bakersfield City School District was nearly filled with people for its first-ever Father Engagement Expo.
But then more dads and their children started pouring in, and more on top of that. By the time the expo finally got started, just about every seat in the auditorium able to fit around 450 people was filled, with some latecomers having to stand. Some attendees also had to be moved to the adjoining board room.
“I have never seen this many dads in one place,” said BCSD Superintendent Doc Ervin. “This is amazing. I’m actually shocked. This is the power of student achievement right in this room. This is how you close the achievement gap.”
The goal of Thursday’s expo — which included several speakers, games, raffles and a barbecue — was to encourage fathers to get more involved in their children’s education. Judging by the number of fathers who showed up, it seems that many dads are eager to do just that.
David Reeves brought his two kids Emma and Mason to the event. Reeves said he wanted to come and support his kids and learn more about what the district is doing, as up until now he said he hasn’t been very involved.
“I just want my kids to have a good education, and if there’s something I can do to help with that, I will,” he said. “Many of us dads aren’t very involved in our kids’ schooling, so it’s good for dads to come down and see what it’s all about, see what the district does.”
Avi Castro, who brought his daughter Azalia, is already involved in several of the programs the district offers to parents, such as Parents as Leaders, which provides leadership skills training to parents.
He’s also part of the Parent University program, in which parents can take classes and participate in workshops aimed at increasing their parental skills, knowledge, confidence and more.
“I’m trying to get involved as much as possible for my daughter,” he said. “I work with her after school with her homework, anything I can. I want to see what else I can do to support her.”
One parent who spoke briefly on stage was Thomas Dunn, who said he had a difficult childhood growing up without having a father around. Now that he has his own children, he said he’s focused on not following in his dad’s footsteps.
“I just made a vow that when I had kids, I was going to be there as much as I could no matter what. I decided to be the best father that I could be, and that’s what my goal is until the day I die.”
Ervin said parent involvement really makes a difference in students' lives and makes them more apt to be successful.
“There’s a correlation between your participation as a dad and your student’s academic achievement,” he said. “Every dad in this room, you want your kid to be at the highest level of academic excellence, and you want your kid to grow up and be a very productive citizen of society.
By you being here today, that is obviously true that each and every one of you cares about your kids. Remember, we’re their role models.”
