The Bakersfield City School District has been selected as one of 18 school districts in the country to be given a Magna Award by the National School Boards Association.
The Magna Award honors districts for programs they’ve implemented that break down barriers for underserved students. In the case of BCSD, its Family and Community Engagement program is being recognized.
FACE gives parents and other community members the chance to get involved in the district through various programs and events.
“This award validates the efforts our FACE Team is making on increasing parent engagement across the district and highlights the programs and opportunities that FACE continually strives to provide to our families,” said Dee Dee Harrison, FACE Coordinator. “Our commitment to involve parents and our community partners helps support our students and schools in building positive, warm, welcoming environments to grow and thrive.”
The BCSD board of education will recognize the FACE team during its board meeting on Tuesday. The district will officially accept the award during the NSBA’s annual conference, to be held March 30 to April 1 in Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.