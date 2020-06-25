A Bakersfield City School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.
Public Information Officer Tabatha Mills said the district was notified of a positive COVID-19 case from a member of the BCSD Ed Center late Wednesday afternoon.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department is in the process of contact tracing and notifying anyone who may have been exposed. In addition, the district's Human Resources department is working to make contact with employees who may have been exposed, Mills said.
The district office will be closed Thursday to sanitize the facility and will reopen for business Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.