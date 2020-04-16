The Bakersfield City School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
Student participation in the music program is at an all-time high and continues to grow.
“I am very proud of our educators. The Bakersfield City School District is the only district in Kern County to earn the award this year,” said Michael Stone, Coordinator, Visual and Performing Arts Department.
This award recognizes that BCSD is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act. Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children, which include:
• After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers
• Students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well
• Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training
• Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound
• Young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers
• Social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism.
