The Bakersfield City School District has decided not to offer its summer school program next year, affecting thousands of students and hundreds of employees.
The district recently sent out a letter to faculty and staff saying that it has decided to cut the program due to anticipated budget reductions for the 2019-20 school year, rising costs associated with the program, enrollment decline and other factors.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” said Mark Luque, assistant superintendent of educational services. “We recognized a need to make an adjustment to reallocate dollars for our kids. We’re really focused on making sure our resources are going to the right places.”
According to the district, the decision was made in part due to an expected increase in special education and transportation costs next year, as well as rising costs relating to employee retirement.
“We had to find ways we could be fiscally accountable and solvent, and this seemed to be the best solution,” said BCSD Board President Lillian Tafoya. “Any time we have to drop anything, we don’t feel ecstatic about it.”
BCSD is not the only district in Bakersfield to offer a summer school program, but it may be the broadest. School districts including the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District and Norris School District have some kind of summer program. However, many of them aren't offered to all students and grades.
Luque said summer school attendance for BCSD has also been on the decline for the past few years.
Just this past summer, the program started with around 5,300 students enrolled, but day-one attendance was only around 3,300. By the last day of summer school, there were fewer than 3,000 children in the program.
“We’re all doing our best to get students to school, but sometimes they just don’t show up,” Luque said.
This year’s numbers are a significant drop from just two years prior, when more than 8,000 kids were enrolled and 5,600 came on the first day, according to district numbers.
The decline in enrollment comes as the district says costs for the program have continued to rise. Luque said it costs the district upwards of $2 million to put on the program, which only lasts for 15 days each June and is open to all students from first through eighth grade.
In addition, while the number of kids in the program may decline over the course of the summer, that doesn’t include faculty and staff.
“The district hires employees, then kids start dropping out. They don’t need all the teachers anymore, but the district is contracted with them, so they have to honor the contract,” said board member Pam Baugher.
With the summer program being cut next year, the 150 teachers that are usually hired for the program will no longer be needed. The district also usually hires an additional 80 credentialed staff and around 100 classified staff, most of whom will not be working.
Although summer is still six months away, Luque said the district wanted to provide plenty of notice to faculty and staff.
“Ultimately, our staff wants to be able to plan things, like their vacations,” he said. “We felt it was prudent to be transparent and notify them as early as possible.”
Besides the cost factor, Luque said the district also hasn’t found any evidence that what the students learn during the short program is being retained during the regular school year and having any noticeable impact on their grades and test scores.
Summer classes are hosted at a handful of sites, called Summer Learning Centers. Schools that are not hosting have students go to the nearest site. Lessons are focused on the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and math, known collectively as STEAM.
Luque said the STEAM focus has been in place since 2014. The program, which itself has been around since at least 2010, is not specifically for students who are struggling in their regular classes but about giving all students additional learning opportunities.
“The goal is to keep kids engaged during the summer and focusing on fun, hands-on learning that can carry into the regular school year,” he said.
Despite not having a summer program next year, Luque said the district will continue to offer its Extended School Year program for special education students.
The decision also doesn’t affect the federally funded summer meals program. Although summer classes won’t be offered, students and their families can still come to their schools during the summer for free breakfast and lunch.
Luque said it’s too soon to tell whether the summer program will be eliminated entirely.
“It’s only for 2019 at this point,” he said. “We will continue to reflect and evaluate the program moving forward.”
No other programs have been identified at this time for elimination next school year, he said.
“We’re focused on ensuring programs are not at all hindered by future budget impacts,” he said.
