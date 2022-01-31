BCSD considers a community plea to overhaul its 'ugly,' 'gerrymandered' trustee areas

The governing board for the Bakersfield City School District heard a presentation recently from the Kern Equitable Maps Coalition calling for board members to consider overhauling the district’s trustee areas.
BCSD’s redistricting process presents a unique situation. One of the biggest critics of Bakersfield City School District’s current trustee maps is the man who drew its current trustee boundaries 10 years ago.
During the board’s December discussion of proposed trustee-area maps, board members seemed to favor an option that made relatively minor changes to these boundaries.
Jesus Garcia, a data analyst, GIS specialist and one-time BCSD parent, called the current trustee lines “ugly” and “gerrymandered.” He said that he knows that well because he put together the map himself at the request of Bill McDougle, his friend and a former BCSD board member.
“I’m here to ask for your repentance for the terrible lines that I created 10 years ago, and I’m suggesting that you look at our maps,” he told the board Jan. 25.
The new maps created on behalf of the Kern Equitable Maps Coalition have clean, easy lines that take into account population, race, citizens who can vote and also the socioeconomic character of neighborhoods, Garcia said.
Members of the group said they were disappointed that they weren’t allowed to give a PowerPoint presentation to display their maps during the board meeting. Instead, they distributed it to the board and audience as packets, which Garcia said didn’t offer the same weight.
The coalition presented Maps A and B, but the group also released a third option, Map C, in response to board feedback at Tuesday’s meeting, according to Lori Pesante, director of civic engagement and government relations for the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
All three of the coalition’s maps included three of the five trustee areas in which voting-age Latinos comprise a majority, Garcia said.
He said that he has asked for the data from the consultant who created BCSD’s proposed maps to see if they also create three Latino majority voting rights act districts. He is worried that their proposals may not. He has yet to receive it, which he called a transparency concern.
Pesante told the board that the new maps also aim to “maximize the opportunity for an African-American candidate to have a consistent presence on this board.”
Clean lines are not just a matter of aesthetics, Garcia said, but a way to ensure communities are connected. His new maps take into account major streets or dividers, such as Union Avenue, railroad tracks or Highway 99.
Marguerite Leoni, a Bay Area-based attorney at the firm Nielsen Merksamer, has told board members their current map is in good shape legally, except that the populations of the trustee areas are not balanced.
During the board’s December meeting, board members seemed to be most in favor of a map that makes a small change between Area 1 and Area 2. Some of the other options brought forth by the consultant drew trustees out of their districts and, in one case, it combined Westchester with a low-income district.
Representatives of the Equitable Map Coalition, which includes groups like the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Vecinos Unidos, said that they invited feedback on maps from community members, including parents and students. Some of this was read into the public record.
Cruz-Boone asked whether feedback had been solicited from students or other groups that had not been represented at the meeting. Superintendent Mark Luque said he had not received any emails about the maps.
Trustee Laura Guerrero-Salgado said she took issue with some comments implying trustees do not understand the needs of the families.
“If there’s anyone on the board right now that understands the needs of our families, it would be me,” she said. “I started off at the bottom as a parent. I learned the system and became a part of the system.”
Trustee Shannon Zimmerman said that she wanted to note that she was the first generation of her family to not be working in the fields and that she had dedicated her career to working with students of poverty and students of color.
“I’m a bit confused by the obsession with race as being a key indicator of representation and that it’s not possible for someone of a different skin color to represent a community,” she said.
Trustee Chris Cruz-Boone said that she did not take the comments as a personal attack.
“The decision we’re making today is not about us or what we’ve done or we haven’t done or the people before us did or didn’t do or what our skin color is,” Cruz-Boone said. “It’s planning for the future and making sure that we’re accurately representing the people in our community.”
The district has until Feb. 28 to approve a new map for trustee areas. Garcia, who also worked on the maps for the local Assembly districts, applauded BCSD for taking their legislatively allowed time to consider community feedback on the trustee maps. He compared it to the Kern High School District, which approved its trustee-area map in December.
“I’d like to thank the board for not doing what Kern High did,” Garcia said. “Kern High shut this process down before the community could get involved.”