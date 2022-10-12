BCSD candidates call for more classroom resources, engagement

The Bakersfield City School District, the state’s largest K-8 district with roughly 40 schools and 30,000 students, has two seats for its governing board on the November ballot.
With such size comes inevitable challenges.
Among them: 93 percent of BCSD students are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged; almost 24 percent of students are English learners; and learning loss has compounded the difficulties facing schools where more than 60 percent of students read below their grade level — prior to the pandemic.
And interestingly enough, one race, for Area 2, has three contenders, including the incumbent, who are teachers, and Area 4 has two teachers challenging an incumbent.
All seem to agree that more educators, engagement and resources will help improve classroom performance but, of course, the devil is in the details.
Area 2
Incumbent Pam Baugher seeks to retain her seat, which covers an area that includes College Heights, Jefferson, Longfellow and Noble elementary schools, as well as Washington Middle School.
Baugher noted she has 40 years of experience in the classroom, and a dozen years on the governing board, for which she’s seeking a fourth term.
“I don’t have a personal agenda or want to use BCSD as a stepping stone to higher office,” she wrote in her response to The Californian's candidate questions. “I know this district and have committed most of my life to its success.”
By regularly visiting BCSD campuses, she said, she’s determined her priorities for the district going forward are: creating a safe, healthy, welcoming environment for students, staff, parents and community; providing an equitable learning environment with qualified staff; and getting “back to normal,” in terms of pursuing or restarting plans that have been disrupted by the pandemic.
Anthony Fuentes, who described himself as an educator and a longtime east Bakersfield resident, teaches Chicano studies and U.S. history at Foothill High School.
Fuentes said the most important issues facing BCSD are teacher retention, which has been a national challenge, and student engagement, mostly due to learning loss and socio-emotional difficulties students have faced as a result of COVID-19 conditions.
“The teacher shortage is not unique to BCSD, but is impacting the district and our students' quality of education in serious ways,” he said.
“As a community organizer and advocate, I believe that running for office is an extension of bringing long-lasting positive, systemic change to our schools and communities,” he added. “The policies set by the BCSD Board of Trustees have long-lasting impacts on our students’ lives, and I take that very seriously.”
Judy Olsson describes herself as someone who’s lived in Area 2 for 40 years and taught for more than 30 of them.
“I am alarmed at what is facing our children in the public school system,” she said in her candidate statement. “Test scores show us clearly that students are lagging behind. The classroom is a place to learn and master the basic skills of reading, writing, mathematics and clear thinking. What our children need is review, reteaching and the polishing up of old skills.”
Olsson also said she is a fiscal conservative with work experience that has trained her to look for learning programs that deliver what they promise.
“At a time when our system needs to be streamlined to focus on this challenge, numerous harmful, political agendas have been allowed to intrude into the learning environment,” she said. “Our children are under moral and intellectual assault like never before.”
Area 4
In Area 4, which counts Owens Primary, Owens Intermediate, Mt. Vernon Elementary and Williams Elementary School among those in its boundaries, also has an incumbent, Laura Guerrero-Salgado, who’s facing two challengers.
Guerrero-Salgado is the only candidate in either district race who didn’t identify as an educator, but she’s no stranger to BCSD classrooms. Before her appointment to the governing board for her first term in 2020, she spent eight years volunteering in classrooms, as a chaperone on trips and on several district committees for involved parents.
“I believe that in this current environment, we can not be too safe,” she said. “This includes health, mental and physical safety. I want to make sure that the needs of our students and staff are being met. Every child should have all the necessary resources — clothing, food, materials — so they can be a successful student.”
As a parent, she also wants to focus more on how classrooms can help parents be more involved in their children’s education.
“One of the most important issues facing several school districts is the ‘disconnection’ between home and school,” she added. “This can be the biggest barrier for student success. Therefore, I will consistently advocate for the Family and Community Engagement Department. I'm a firm believer that this department is the bridge from a student's home and school. A child's first teacher is at home.”
Mary Poehner, one of the challengers, described herself as a recent retiree, who’s “not ready to go sit down just yet.”
Poehner, who cites teaching and administrative experience from more than 20 years at Canyon Hills Bible College, said the most important issues facing the district are: parental rights — children belong to their parents, she said, and therefore parents should be included in decisions about what is taught; family values, as far as understanding family dynamics and having compassion while taking responsibility; and age-appropriate classes, meaning classes and subject matter should be appropriate for the students.
“I would like to have a chance to give back to the parents and children of our community so that school is a positive healthy experience for them,” she said.
Poehner wants schools to get back to the basics, and felt that sex education is not appropriate for students before they get to high school, and then, only with parental permission. She also does not want to see critical race theory taught in any form, she said.
Isai Jimenez, who’s listed as the other candidate who qualified for the ballot in the Area 4 race, did not respond to calls or emails requesting his answers to the candidate questionnaire. He no longer had a candidate statement listed with KernVote.com as of this article’s publication.