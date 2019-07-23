A familiar face returned to the Bakersfield City School District Board of Education on Tuesday.
Russ Shuppert, former Area 4 Trustee, took the oath of office, administered by Superintendent Doc Ervin, and returned to his former seat during the board's study session.
His first board meeting was later that evening.
"I'm glad to be back," he said.
Shuppert was appointed to the board June 25 to replace Area 4 Trustee Michael Horne, who resigned in May. Horne was elected to the board in November 2018 after beating out incumbent Shuppert.
