The Bakersfield City School District trustees filled an empty seat on the board Thursday night, but it came as another board member was rushed to the hospital first.
Unexpectedly, Area 5 trustee Fred Haynes left the board chamber during an interview and later had to seek medical assistance.
Administrators headed to the lobby area to help Haynes, who was feeling light-headed and dizzy. An ambulance was called, and he was taken out of the district building on a stretcher.
Area 4 trustee candidate Laura Guerrero-Salgado said she was shaken after seeing paramedics, telling the remaining board members — the Rev. Ralph Anthony, Pam Baugher and Lillian Tafoya — a few times that she was thinking about the ambulance when she seemed to trail off during her interview. Board members told her to take a deep breath whenever she felt overwhelmed.
Despite the halt in the selection process, board members selected Guerrero-Salgado to serve as the trustee for Area 4 after two rounds of voting. Superintendent Doc Ervin administered the oath of office.
Johnny Aldana and Miguel Juarez were also interviewed for the position.
The seat became vacant when then-Area 4 trustee Russ Shuppert announced his resignation in December.
Area 4 includes Longfellow, Williams, Mount Vernon, Garza, Pioneer Drive, Voorhies, Fletcher and Cesar Chavez elementary schools; Sierra, Stiern, Washington and Cato middle schools; Compton Junior High; Owens Primary; and Owens Intermediate.
All three candidates were asked a series of questions to help board members understand their prior experience, why they wished to be on the board and how they planned to serve a culturally diverse district.
Guerrero-Salgado said she has not served on a school board previously, but she attends school meetings regularly, so she is familiar with the board's expectations.
She noted that children are her motivation for seeking the Area 4 seat. She has three children of her own in the district, and next year she will have her fourth join.
"I'm not only doing this for my children, but all children in the Bakersfield City School District," she said.
Guerrero-Salgado added she will give the other board members feedback from her own point of view "because I'm actually there" during meetings on various issues.
Aldana said he has worn many hats throughout the years and has worked in law enforcement and education, including the district. Juarez worked with BCSD for 22 years up until his retirement last year.
"I miss my district ... I want to be here and help you any way I can," Juarez said to the board during his interview.
Guerrero-Salgado will serve until November, when the next governing board election takes place. Four total seats will be up for election at that point.
