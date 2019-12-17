The Bakersfield City School District board approved Tuesday proposed boundary changes to several elementary and middle schools in preparation for the opening of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in 2020.
At a previous board meeting, Steve McClain, assistant superintendent of business services, said the proposed boundary changes for August 2020 include adjusting boundaries for Munsey, Wayside, Mt. Vernon and Casa Loma elementary schools, which are all near King Elementary, in order to create a boundary for the new school. Additionally, the district is proposing changing Munsey from kindergarten through fifth grade to kindergarten to sixth grade, which will lower the number of students at Curran Middle School.
Other changes include adding sixth grade classes to Casa Loma and Wayside elementary schools next year to offset the shift in student enrollment to King Elementary, and Sequoia Middle School, a sixth through eighth grade school, will become a junior high serving seventh and eighth grades.
The boundary changes will allow students to have the opportunity to attend a school closer to their home, reduces overcrowding at other schools and will result in less time on buses for more students and will free up four bus runs during peak transportation times, McClain said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will open Aug. 12, 2020.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of the district's 2016 General Obligation Bonds (2020 Series B) in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $22 million.
