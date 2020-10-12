Bakersfield City School District sent a memo to its employees barring them from displaying the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on signs, clothes or buttons during working hours.
The district memo reads: "While it can be argued that the simple statement 'Black Lives Matter' is not political, but, rather, a recognition that historical evidence establishes that black citizens have not been treated equally throughout our country's history, it has taken on a political context that has stirred vigorous debate and calls from others to be allowed to present opposing viewpoints."
District spokesperson Tabatha Mills said its Human Resources Department shared the information in an FAQ document with employees in light of election season. She said the policy is not new.
"There have been questions addressed to Human Resources regarding appropriate political activities," Mills said, in a statement. "The FAQ is a reminder of long existing policies that have been in place and remain in place regardless of instructional settings."
"The questions received and the subsequent FAQ were related to the Black Lives Matter movement, however, the District would respond in the same manner if the questions were directly related to Blue Lives Matter," Mills said.
The memo stated that the phrase "Black Lives Matter" falls under the prohibition on engaging "in political activities upon property under the jurisdiction of the Bakersfield City School District."
"The District must remain neutral in matters of politics and expects employees to focus on the approved curriculum during working hours in instructional settings, and not promote individual political beliefs and opinions," the memo reads.
This memo angered some teachers in the district. Nicole Negron, an English teacher at Sierra Middle School, said teachers have been instructed not to discuss anything political in class.
"It’s unfortunate that we aren’t allowed to have conversations with our students about the topics they are interested in, especially when they bring it up," Negron said. "It also suppresses our First Amendment right to freedom of expression, and implies to our students of color that we don’t support them."
Negron, Kern County's Teacher of the Year, makes an effort to make her students feel welcome. The bitmoji that she used in her virtual classroom was wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, and she was asked by the school administration to change it. She said that though the instructions came from her school administration, she emphasizes it was clear that they were district mandates.
"The majority of our students in our district are students of color, so why wouldn’t we want to let them know we support them, and that they matter, regardless of politics affiliation or connotation?" Negron said.
Last year there were 2,547 African American students enrolled in BCSD, making up about 8.3 percent of enrollment. Hispanic and Latino students made up 79.3 percent of last year's enrollment, according to The California Department of Education.
She worries that if the phrase "Black Lives Matter" is considered political and off-limits that the LGBT ally flag that she flies in her classroom to welcome students could also be considered political and off-limits.
Jason Sperber, an Asian American father of a sixth grader at Franklin Elementary in BCSD, decried the memo.
"This is not a political belief, and it is moral cowardice on the part of the district to act like it is and ban it in the name of a false neutrality," Sperber said.
BCSD Board president Ralph Anthony deferred to the superintendent for comment on the memo.
This summer Kei Jackson said that her contract as a seventh grade English teacher was not renewed after she filed a complaint against Greenfield Union claiming a racially hostile environment. One of her complaints was that she was not allowed to wear a shirt that said "Phenomenally Black." The ACLU sent a letter to the district claiming free speech violations, which the district disputed.
The Californian reached out to other local districts to inquire about whether they allow teachers to display the phrase Black Lives Matter.
Kern High School District spokesperson Erin Briscoe did not state specifically whether that was allowed, but she shared adopted guidelines for employees.
"Political speech, especially in the midst of an election, is always a tricky subject for educators," she said.
"Many of our students will be voting in the upcoming election and all of our students need to complete courses in US Government for graduation," she said. "The discussion of social and political issues is an important part of the education of our students, and should be done is such a way as to even handedly recognize the various viewpoints on topics of either a political or social nature."
Representatives from Panama-Buena Vista Union and Rosedale Union school districts could not be reached to discuss their policies.