The Bakersfield City School District announced Thursday that Diane Cox, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, will retire effective Aug. 1.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served BCSD and worked with such wonderful colleagues, students, and families, and I will truly miss everyone,” Cox said in a press release. “Working at BCSD has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”
Cox has been assistant superintendent of Human Resources at BCSD since 2013. During her tenure, the district saw the implementation of Professional Learning Communities, professional development for administrators via the National Institute of School Leaders, preparation and planning time for teachers and a salary cap change that allows transferring teachers to carry over their experience without losing their current salary status.
Cox was also instrumental in the implementation of the first BCSD Kern Urban Teacher Residency Program, a teacher education and preparation partnership with Cal State Bakersfield, which allotted a $360,000 grant that has been used to grow the program to expand practice-based training for aspiring K-8 teachers.
Prior to BCSD, Cox was the superintendent at Pioneer Union School District in Kings County for more than seven years as well as other administrative positions throughout Kern County. She began her education career as a teacher at Colonel Nichols Elementary School.
“Dr. Diane Cox has been an extremely valuable member of the Bakersfield City School District leadership team and has made significant contributions to the success of our staff, teachers, and students,” said Doc Ervin, BCSD superintendent. “She will be greatly missed by our team. We wish her well in her much deserved retirement.”
Effective July 1, Christine Cornejo, director of Human Resources at BCSD, will take on the role of interim assistant superintendent of Human Resources. Lori Aragon will take on the role of interim director of Human Resources, effective July 1.
