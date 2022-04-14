BCSD arts program receives national recognition for 10th straight year

The Bakersfield City School District was once again recognized with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation.
Now in its 23rd year, the designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, BCSD’s Visual and Performing Arts Department answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“This year’s 10th consecutive Best Communities for Music Education Award recognizes Bakersfield City School District’s long-standing commitment to providing access and equity in its music education programs," said Michael Stone, visual and performing arts coordinator. "The entire BCSD community can together celebrate this national recognition.”