The Bakersfield City School District board appointed a new member Tuesday to replace Area 4 Trustee Michael Horne, who resigned in May.
Russ Shuppert, former board member and second-place finisher of the November 2018 election, was approved to the board during a vote Tuesday, according to Irma Cervantes Lancaster, public information officer. He was not present at the meeting and will be swore in at a later date.
Horne's final board meeting was June 11 after submitting a letter of resignation in May.
According to Horne's resignation provided to The Californian from BCSD, Horne explained he is resigning to seek opportunities through his organization, Gifted Minds Academy of the High Intellect Minds and Entertainment.
The board also unanimously approved the 2019-2020 Local Control and Accountability Plan, a three-year funding plan that sets goals for schools to meet state and local needs and involves parents in the decision-making process.
Cervantes Lancaster said the plan still has to be submitted for approval by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
