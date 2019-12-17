The Bakersfield City School District is "anticipating an open seat" on its Board of Education, according to a board agenda for a special meeting Wednesday.
It has not been made official which trustee will be resigning.
"Pending receipt of a letter of resignation, the remaining Board Members need to determine which process to use to fill the vacancy on the Board," the agenda states.
The recommended options for filling the anticipated open seat include calling for a special election or making a provisional appointment. Timelines will be shared with the board for the provisional appointment process.
Earlier this year, Area 4 Trustee Michael Horne submitted a letter of resignation. In November 2018, Horne won against Russ Shuppert, former Area 4 board member.
When the seat became vacant, the board decided to appoint the second-place finisher, Shuppert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.