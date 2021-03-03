BCSD announces that it's administered over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to district staff members

Bakersfield City School District announced on Wednesday that its Wellness Center has now administered over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to district staff members.
In a news release, the district said that the statistics is an important milestone in the continued effort to return students to campuses this spring.
BCSD thanked Dignity Health and President/CEO of Memorial Hospital Ken Keller for work done in securing the supply of vaccines for the district.
The news release said that BCSD began the vaccination process by prioritizing staff who would work in direct contact with students.
In a staff survey, BCSD said that more than 1,600 of its employees indicated that they were interested in receiving the vaccine with the district.
By the end of Wednesday, BCSD said that 1,154 of its staff members had been vaccinated.
According to the BCSD website, the district has about 3,000 employees.
“We are happy that our efforts to administer the vaccine for interested employees were successful. We were able to meet the requests of our staff and provide the vaccine to those who wanted the vaccine prior to the return to in-person learning,” BCSD Superintendent Doc Ervin said in the news release.