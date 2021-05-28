BCSD announces return of summer meal program

The Bakersfield City School District announced the return of the summer meal program on June 10.
Summer meals are available to all children 18 years and younger thanks to a federally funded program — no enrollment in summer school or area serving sites are necessary.
Meals will be distributed Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. On Tuesdays children will receive two breakfasts and two lunch meals. On Thursdays, children will receive three breakfasts and three lunch meals.
No meals will be distributed on Monday, July 5, because of the July 4th holiday.
Meals will be distributed at the following school sites: College Heights, Downtown, Eissler, Fletcher, Evergreen, Stella Hills, Horace Mann, Fremont, Harding, Martin Luther King, Garza, Harris, Pauly, McKinley, Jefferson, Thorner, Pioneer, Munsey, Cato, Chipman, Noble, Mt. Vernon, Voorhies, Wayside, Roosevelt, Curran and Sequoia.
For more information, call the Nutrition Services Department at (661) 631-4733.