BCSD announces reopening dates for middle schools, junior highs

The Bakersfield City School District announced return dates for students who plan to attend in-person learning at middle schools and junior highs.
The following dates were announced announced in a Friday news release:
• Eighth grade returns Monday, April 19
• Seventh grade returns Monday, April 26
• Sixth grade returns Monday, May 3
The district had previously announced April 19 as a tentative date for junior highs and middle schools to reopen, but it shared more information about the phased-in schedule in Friday's announcement. Students will remain in distance learning until their grade level returns.
BCSD recently opened its elementary campuses to transitional kindergarten through second grade this week. It will open to third through sixth grade on Monday.