BCSD announces reopening date for middle schools, details for elementary schools

The Bakersfield City School District announced that it plans to reopen its junior high and middle schools to in-person instruction on April 19.
The district announced in a news release that it's currently working on gauging interest from the families of junior high and middle school parents and will send out more details soon.
Kern County's slide into the red tier this week, indicating lower COVID-19 case rates, as well as new guidance from the state this weekend has eased the process of reopening schools with students older than sixth grade.
It also sent out more details about its plans to reopen its elementary schools, a process that begins on April 8. That's the date when both self-contained special education classes and students in grades preschool through second will return to in-person instruction, if they choose.
On April 6 and 7, those students will begin their days with a 30-minute virtual class meeting with their teacher, and then they will work asynchronously for the remainder of the day. That will give their teachers two days to prepare and plan for those students who plan to return to campus.
On April 12, third through sixth grade students interested in attending in-person instruction will return to campus. On April 8 and 9, those grades will start the day with a 30-minute session with their teacher before they spend the rest of the day in asynchronous learning while their teachers prepare for in-person instruction.