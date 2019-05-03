The Bakersfield City School District has announced as principal of the new Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.
The district said Rachelle Montoya, who has recently worked as the director of curriculum and instruction for the district, will serve as principal of the school starting July 1. The $40 million school, expected to be open by next fall, will be located at Belle Terrace and Citadel, near Belle Terrace Park.
Montoya's appointment was approved by the school board during its April 23 meeting.
“I am excited to be given the opportunity to serve as the first principal of BCSD’s newest school,” Montoya said. “I am greatly honored and humbled that the District would consider me for this role and I look forward to working with the district and the school’s future staff to develop STEM curriculum and programs to support the overall academic success of our students.”
Montoya began her career in at BCSD in 1997 as a teacher at Pauly Elementary School. A year later, she moved to Williams Elementary. After spending a total of six years in the classroom, she shifted to work at the district office as an academic coach, program specialist and supervisor for the Reading First program.
In 2008, she returned to working at Pauly Elementary, this time as principal of the school. She did that for nine years before returning to the district office.
“During her time at BCSD, she has continually demonstrated a passion for raising student achievement and has become a true leader in education,” said Superintendent Harry “Doc” Ervin. “We look forward to her work in this new capacity as we work to build a 21st century learning program that will benefit the future students of King Elementary.”
