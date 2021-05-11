BCSD announces plans to return to full-time, in-person schedule of all students in August

The Bakersfield City School District announced plans to return to a full-time, in-person schedule for the 2021-2022 school year — barring any unforeseen circumstances, of course.
The district said that it plans for all students to return to campus five days a week, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to a release from the district. Parents should expect school schedules that resemble those before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Families will receive more information about transportation and safety protocols on campus as August draws near from the district.
The Kern High School District has also announced that it plans a return to full-time, in-person instruction next year.
This story will be updated