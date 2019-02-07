The Bakersfield City School District is now accepting nominations for inductees into its 2019 Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame recognizes former students for their professional accomplishments as well as community members for their service to BCSD. All recipients will be honors through the district’s Hall of Fame display, located in the boardroom lobby at the Education Center.
The deadline to submit a nomination is March 7. Inductees will be announced at the BCSD board meeting on March 26. Recipients will be honored during the Hall of Fame Gala in June.
To submit a nomination online, visit www.bcsd.com. Submissions will also be accepted by mail or personal delivery to the BCSD Office of the Superintendent, 1300 Baker Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305.
For more information, call 631-4600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.