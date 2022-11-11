BC's new course on history of agricultural labor draws ire, discussion

The Kern Community College District approved two new courses regarding the history of the local agricultural labor movement to its offerings at a board meeting this week following a small measure of controversy.
Opponents have labeled the classes as an attempted indoctrination and an effort by the college to teach labor organizers, while the professor who primarily developed the courses described them as an effort to make the area’s history more tangible for Bakersfield College students.
Oliver Rosales, a BC history professor on the Delano campus and primary author of course materials for the noncredit, certificated classes, said he modeled the curriculum after a 2013 report by the National Park Service titled “Cesar Chavez Special Resource Study and Environmental Assessment.”
“The National Park Service (NPS) evaluated approximately 100 sites related to Cesar Chavez and the farm labor movement in the western United States,” according to the report. “The NPS found that several sites are nationally significant, depicting an important aspect of American history that is not adequately represented and protected elsewhere.”
There are two courses, Rosales said, an online course teaching about the historical places in Kern County, and the other that calls for in-person site visits encouraging students to understand the history behind the locations through experiencing them.
Rosales grew up in Kern County — his family’s roots trace back to the 1870s, particularly in the southeast region — and as a student, these areas weren’t part of the lesson plan, he said, even in California history classes.
He could recall learning about Williamsburg from colonial history, and important sites during the American Revolution, like ones in Boston, but he felt disconnected from this history during his formative years, he said, separated from them by thousands of miles.
However, the ones mentioned in his courses, the Forty Acres and Filipino Community Hall in Delano, La Nuestra Senora Reina de la Paz in Keene and Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, among others, are in students’ proverbial backyards, he pointed out.
By sharing information about the Sunset Labor Camp and “the story of the Okie migration,” he hopes that — regardless of whether one supports the movement — students will have an opportunity to connect with the history in a way he didn’t during his studies.
“Students from Bakersfield and Kern County, Delano especially, where I do a lot of my teaching, to an extent, they have a chip on their shoulder, where it’s like, a lot of folks from the outside view the region negatively. Bakersfield is always (No.) 1 in negative indicators,” he said.
“But this is a history that they can be proud of. It's something that happened locally. It's something that maybe their grandparents or aunts and uncles witnessed, whether they supported the union or they didn’t,” he said. “They can connect to stories of migration and agricultural labor. And again, it's a pride factor.”
The Renegade Institute for Liberty at Bakersfield College, which has two dozen faculty members listed as supporters, has been one of the outspoken voices against the creation of the courses.
A Facebook post from the institute shared before the KCCD board approved the classes called them “BC’s new UFW recruitment program” and asked whether the courses would teach “(Cesar) Chavez’s real views on immigration and present (him) as a human being rather than as a saint,” referring to the famous labor organizer as an authoritarian who “winked at violence while preaching Gandhi.”
The Facebook page states its posts “are provided as opportunities for intellectual engagement and sometimes humor; they do not claim to represent Bakersfield College or individual faculty associated with the Renegade Institute for Liberty. “
Matthew Garrett, listed as faculty lead for the group on its website, did not respond to a request for comment on the story.
Ultimately, Rosales said he welcomed the attention, whether positive or negative, because the point was to make people more aware of this local history, and that’s the effect that the discussion and controversy have had.
The next step for the courses is for them to receive state approval, which Rosales referred to as more of a pro forma process now that they have the college’s signoff. They then need to be added to the college’s course catalog, so a pilot program can happen in the fall, as long as 10 to 15 students sign up, according to the college’s discussion at Thursday’s meeting.