Bakersfield Christian High School will resume in-person campus instruction on Oct. 28.
In a news release, the school said it will continue offering online instruction to students who have concerns about returning to campus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the school said the majority of its families have expressed excitement in returning to a traditional classroom setting.
The school also said all faculty members are on board and eager to impact students “through face-to-face engagement.”
The release added that school administration will follow guidelines and procedures outlined by local and state health officials to create a safe return for students and teachers.