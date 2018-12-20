Issac Mays, a fifth-grader at Munsey Elementary School, did not have big plans for Christmas this year.
“I don’t ask for a lot of presents,” he said at a Christmas event at Bakersfield Christian High School Thursday morning. “I picked out three things.”
Little did he know he was in for a big surprise.
A total of 30 Munsey students visited BCHS Thursday to participate in a seven-year Christmas tradition the school puts on.
They had been selected by their teachers who picked out children whose families were most in need of help this holiday season.
Munsey draws a large portion of its students from poor neighborhoods. Some of the children who been selected for past events have been homeless, Munsey Principal Dayna Gardner said.
During Thursday's event, Munsey students were fed a special lunch, provided by Chic-Fil-A, and then they spent about an hour getting their faces painted, playing musical chairs and decorating Christmas cookies.
The big reveal came at the end of the event, when school staff pushed massive boxes filled to the brim with presents through the cafeteria kitchen doors.
The kids burst into cheers.
“For a lot of these kids, it will be the best Christmas ever,” Gardner said. “A lot of these kids, they never see that many gifts at one time.”
The kids received shoes, clothing, soap, toothbrushes, pillows and one special item they wrote on their “wish list.”
“This is my all-time favorite thing we do here,” said Jessica Stump, a senior at BCHS who participates in the school’s Associated Student Body, which organizes the event. “It’s our opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ throughout the community.”
For the past seven years, each class at BCHS “adopts” a student from Munsey, along with the front office staff and staff from campus services and kitchen services. Each group donates items for a different gift box.
“I think it’s pretty awesome that we get to do this,” said student body president Nathan Roodzant. “I just hope we get to be a blessing and a light to (the kids) in the time we get.”
The result was heartwarming. As the Munsey students opened their presents, they almost couldn’t believe their luck.
“The smiles on the kids’ faces,” student body advisor Audra Guinn said was her favorite thing about the event. “The joy that we can bring to them, which in turn brings joy to our hearts and smiles to our faces.”
