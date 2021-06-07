BC will offer in-person classes this summer, fall

Bakersfield College said in a news release Monday that it will offer in-person instruction during the 2021 summer and fall semesters.
According to a news release from BC, the school will also continue with hybrid and online learning for students.
BC said that faculty and staff have been working diligently to ready the campus with proper COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure all in-person participants are in a safe and healthy environment. Enrollment is now open for courses leading to over 100 degree and certificate programs in both the summer and fall semesters, the news release stated.
The school said that its Student Information desk is fully staffed and can be accessed online at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/student to help and assist with the following questions:
• Online Student Support Services
• Financial Aid
• Laptop Loaner Program
• Student Emergency Fund
• Student Employment