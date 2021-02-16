Elaine Weiss, a journalist, activist and author of books on women's suffrage, will be joining the Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series. Weiss will be speaking via Zoom on Thursday, March 2.
Weiss is the author of "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight for the Vote" and "Fruits of Victory: The Woman’s Land Army in the Great War" which probe the fight for women's rights, suffrage and the 19th Amendment.
Weiss will be speaking twice on March 2. To register for a Zoom link for her 10 a.m. speech, go online to https://bit.ly/3qxT8v2. To listen in to her 2 p.m. program, register at https://bit.ly/2ZnmHU8. The events will also be streamed live at the Bakersfield Student Government Association Facebook page.