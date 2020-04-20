On Wednesday, Bakersfield College will be holding a virtual recruitment day via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. open to job-seeking students, their families and members of the public.
Employers will discuss job opportunities and discuss details of the application process to potential candidates.
The employers participating in Wednesday’s event are from a wide range of industries such as human resources, construction, health care, retail and law enforcement. All are actively hiring for multiple positions, from a few openings to several hundred available.
Pre-registration is encouraged at this link:https://bit.ly/3bEtzk0
